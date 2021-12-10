Carmen Salinas, Beloved Mexican TV and Film Actress, Dead at 82

Carmen Salinas, the beloved Mexican actress, has died. She was 82.

The TV and film icon's family shared the sad news on her social media on Thursday night, alongside a black-and-white photo of Salinas.

"With great sorrow, we inform you that leading actress Carmen Salinas passed away today," the statement began, adding that they would be sharing more information about funeral services in the following days. The family also thanked everyone for their messages of support and acts of kindness toward Salinas.

Salinas' death comes after she was in a coma after suffering a stroke last month.

With over 140 credits to her name, Salinas made her TV debut in 1964 in La vecindad, La frontera. She would go on to have a successful telenovela career, starring in shows such as María la del Barrio, Mi pequeña traviesa, Velo de novia, Mujeres Asesinas, and many, many more. Her last telenovela was 2021's Mi fortuna es amarte, in which she portrayed Margarita "Magos" Domínguez Negrete.

In 1967, she made her film debut in La vida inútil de Pito Pérez, later starring in Doña Macabra, Danzón, Bellas de noche and Man on Fire with Denzel Washington.

As news of her death broke, many fans took to social media to send their condolences, including Mexican actor Eugenio Derbez.

Hoy nos toca despedirnos con profunda tristeza de una mujer que hizo historia en la televisión y cine en México. Su carisma llenaba de luz cualquier lugar donde estaba y así voy a recordarla. A su familia le expreso mis más sentidas condolencias. Q.D.E.P Carmen Salinas. 🖤 pic.twitter.com/tPKfup7pnr — Eugenio Derbez (@EugenioDerbez) December 10, 2021

I grew up watching Carmen Salinas and the many telenovelas she starred in. This one got me. 🥺 https://t.co/nV9pSCQAFa — Jenny Lorenzo (@JENNIZZLES) December 10, 2021

RIP Carmen Salinas. She was like my mom, aunt & grandma growing up watching novelas & comedy shows. Her passing definitely feels like a death in the family. DEP Carmen. ♥️✨pic.twitter.com/fx3CgmOrSB — 𝐣𝐜 (@thejcmendoza) December 10, 2021

You might not know who this lady is but she has been on every TV spanish novela ever.



R.I.P Carmen Salinas pic.twitter.com/jgOFv0Lzfw — Carlos Lopez (@AngryBananas) December 10, 2021

She is survived by her daughter, María Eugenia, and her grandchildren.