Carrie Underwood Admits She Was 'Mad' at God After Suffering Three Miscarriages

Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher are opening up like never before about the three miscarriages they've suffered. In the second episode of the couple's web series, Mike and Carrie: God & Country, titled "The Wrestle," the pair get emotional as they explain their devastating losses while attempting to expand their family.

After Underwood and the hockey player had their now-5-year-old son, Isaiah, they tried to have a second child. While the singer got pregnant quickly, she then had her first miscarriage.

"It sounds wrong when you say it, but, it's one of those 'bad things that happen to other people,' you know what I mean?" Underwood expressed as she began to get teary-eyed. "It's not something that you ever envision yourself having to deal with."

They tried again, but months into the pregnancy they had a second miscarriage. Underwood recalled that at the time of their second loss, her husband had an intuition and told her that they were going to have another boy and his name was going to be Jacob.

"I was frustrated, we had two miscarriages," Fisher stated, explaining that he had a sense that God told him they would have another son. "What's the future look like, we don't know. Are we going to adopt, are we going to... going through things in your mind. I was just wrestling and probably the most honest I'd been with God. And I heard, not audibly, but I sensed that God told me that we were going to have a son, and his name's Jacob."

"Not much longer, we were pregnant, and we lose another baby," he said, adding that Underwood went up to him and said, "Where is he?" At their fourth attempt at getting pregnant, there was a moment where Underwood felt like she suffered yet another miscarriage.

At that point, Underwood recalled feeling like she "had enough." "I had an honest conversation with God, and I told him how I felt. I was hurt. I was a little angry and, of course, you feel guilty for being mad at your creator," Underwood admitted. "And I told him we needed something. We needed to have a baby or not, ever, because I couldn't keep going down that road anymore."

Thankfully the doctor then told her that everything was looking good. The couple welcomed their second child, whom they named Jacob, on Jan. 21, 2019. Fisher explained that the devastating experiences and the birth of their second son did strengthen his and Underwood's marriage.

The "Love Wins" singer had previously revealed that she suffered three miscarriages in September 2018.

"In the beginning it was like, 'Okay, God, we know this is, just wasn't Your timing. And that is all right. We will bounce back and figure our way through it,'" she recalled during her interview with CBS Sunday Morning. "And I got pregnant again in the spring, and it didn't work out. Got pregnant again, early 2018. Didn't work out. So, at that point, it was just kind of like, 'Okay, like, what's the deal? What is all of this?’”

See more in the video below. New episodes of Mike and Carrie: God & Country are available Wednesdays on I Am Second.