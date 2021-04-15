Carrie Underwood, Ricky Martin, Karol G and More Best Dressed at the 2021 Latin AMAs

Fashion was at the forefront at the 2021 Latin American Music Awards!

The celebs did not disappoint when it came to their style choices at Thursday night's annual awards ceremony held at BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida. Pastel and bright shades were the color of choices for a number of artists walking the red carpet, while others opted for chic and sophisticated subdued styles.

Leading the best dressed of the night was Karol G who let her blue hair make the statement. She rocked a white satin maxi dress with white single-strap heels that included pearl detailing. The singer kept the rest of her look simple, accessorizing with a diamond bracelet, dangling earrings and rings. Noticeably absent was her massive engagement ring, which was given to her by her ex-boyfriend, Anuel AA.

Aaron Davidson/Telemundo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Carrie Underwood was a goddess in a fiery Iris van Herpen creation that featured a stunning array of colors and cuts. She wore black single-strap heels and only added a touch of jewelry to the statement-making gown.

Aaron Davidson/Telemundo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Ricky Martin also followed the same color palette, rocking steel blue slacks with a printed button-up and white blazer.

Aaron Davidson/Telemundo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Anitta was a Brazilian beauty in a fierce David Koma two piece that included a black crop top with a netted silver sequin skirt and hot pants from the designer's spring-summer 2021 collection.

Aaron Davidson/Telemundo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Manuel Turizo looked heavenly in a cloud-inspired baby blue-and-white suit designed by Virgil Abloh. He styled the look with white sneakers and white sunglasses.

Aaron Davidson/Telemundo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Camilo knew how to make a simple black-and-white look look effortless by adding a billowing-sleeved top and slacks with slits in the front.

Aaron Davidson/Telemundo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Following the unspoken pastel look theme was musical group Piso 21. The quartet coordinated in an array of white, baby blue, mint and purple colors.

Aaron Davidson/Telemundo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Making a statement in a sleek white Dior suit, Ozuna kept things suave and sexy. He accessorized with a baby blue and white crossbody bag that completed his look.

Aaron Davidson/Telemundo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Ana Barbara brought the classy vibes in an exuberant black ballgown by Monsoori that featured a thigh-high slit and off-the-shoulder dramatic sleeves.

Aaron Davidson/Telemundo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Bow down to Christian Chávez who took a risk with this grey ensemble. The structured double-breasted blazer with major pocket detailing by Dominican-Lebanese fashion designer Jusef Sanchez.

Aaron Davidson/Telemundo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Dascha Polanco opted for a bold and structured white dress with gold buttons for the music event. She accessorized the curve-hugging piece with a statement choker and rings.

Aaron Davidson/Telemundo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Ziggy Marley was also on hand dressed in a stylish grey and orange printed suit. The Jamaican musician performed his new song with Maluma, "Tonika" during the telecast.

Aaron Davidson/Telemundo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

