Carrie Underwood Shares Her Dog Died on GRAMMYs Night

Carrie Underwood is mourning the loss of her pup. The 39-year-old country star took to Instagram on Monday to share that her dog, Ace, died on Sunday night, when she and her husband, Mike Fisher, were in Las Vegas for the GRAMMY Awards.

"Last night my sweet Ace left this world," Underwood wrote alongside a series of photos of the pup. "He will forever live on in our hearts and be forever missed. He was there for me when I was on my own trying to figure out life when it was at its craziest!"

"He was with me through 3 houses, 6 tours and 2 kids…always ready to snuggle and play…through all the highs and lows," she continued, referencing her and Fisher's sons, Isaiah, 7, and Jacob, 3.

Of the late dog, Underwood concluded, "He was a true friend and a good boy till the very end. I love you, sweet Ace…see you on the other side."

Ace's death came on the same night that Underwood won the Best Roots Gospel Album GRAMMY for her album, My Savior.

"It means so much," she told ET's Kevin Frazier after her big win. "I feel like I’ve just been super emotional all night, but I love this album so much, and it’s something that I’ve just always wanted to make, and I got to finally."

"And I really did it very selfishly, because I just wanted to sing these songs and kind of get to live in that space for a little while," she continued. "The fact that it’s resonated with people, it just means the world to me."