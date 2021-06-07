Carrie Underwood Teases Upcoming Las Vegas Shows and If Her Family Will Come Along (Exclusive)

Carrie Underwood is headed to Sin City! The 38-year-old singer heads to Las Vegas this December for a 12-show residency -- and she's bringing her family along for the ride.

Underwood will be one of several superstar performers to take the stage at Resorts World Las Vegas, which opens its doors on June 24. Underwood, Celine Dion, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan will all perform at The Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas, a 5,000-capacity venue that's set to open in November.

As Underwood exclusively told ET's Rachel Smith over the weekend, she can't wait to get back in front of a live audience.

"I love those moments being on stage, it's so wonderful. But then when you don't have any of that ... I'll take my kids, you know, action figures and like, line them up in front of me or something, sing to them just so I can feel something," she joked.

"It's gonna be all about the rhinestones, all about the fringe," she teased of what fans can expect from the show. "I do change wardrobe throughout shows and whatnot anyway, so I feel like this is just gonna be a great opportunity to be able to do that. And we just want to have fun, we want the audience to have fun."

Underwood shares two kids with husband Mike Fisher -- 6-year-old Isaiah and 2-year-old Jacob -- and she said she can't pass up the opportunity to bring them along, especially since her older son is starting to understand how it all works.

"He thinks he's hot stuff for sure," she cracked of Isaiah, who got in the studio with her for her My Gift: A Christmas Special.

Isaiah definitely takes after his mama, who will take the stage at the CMT Music Awards on Wednesday night. The American Idol alum is the reigning queen of the fan-voted awards show, with a historic 22 wins. And this year, she earned two nominations for her "Hallelujah" duet with John Legend.

"It's such a beautiful song and it's such a beautiful video and I'm just really proud that it was nominated. We'll see what happens," Underwood said of whether she'll beat her own record. "I get to perform on the show with NEEDTOBREATHE, so I'm excited about that. And it's just a fun night."

Underwood released a new album earlier this year, My Savior, and she's already working on new music. She's also been staying busy with her activewear line, Calia, her vegan diet and her 15-20,000 steps a day.

"It is an act of self-care when I get my booty in the gym," she explains of how she manages to sneak in that time for herself. "When I am done, I'm never mad about it."

ET joined Underwood as she and her trainer held a surprise class at Dick's House of Sport in Knoxville, Tennessee, where she inspired fans to push themselves to be their healthiest selves.

"I feel like especially over the past year, we're realizing how important it is to just be a healthy individual and put good things into your body so that it can keep you healthy," she shared. "We just want people to be their best ... we want to be a part of your journey."

See more on Underwood in the video below.