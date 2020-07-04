Carson Daly's Daughter Goldie Makes Her Television Debut on the 'Today' Show

Carson Daly introduced his newborn baby girl, Goldie, to the world on Tuesday, when the Today show co-host and his wife, Siri, appeared on the NBC morning show via video chat.

Siri held Goldie in her arms during the interview, who was adorably snuggled up in blanket. The food blogger gave birth to Goldie, the couple's fourth child, on March 26.

"She is doing great, Mom is doing awesome," Carson says. "She is the pot of gold in our family rainbow and she came obviously in a much-needed time with what's happening in the country. She's been a wonderful distraction."

Carson and Siri said their three older kids -- 11-year-old son Jackson, 7-year-old Ella and 5-year-old London -- have been very helpful with their baby sibling and have been excited about her arrival.

"It's the silver lining in all of this, to have all of us home together because they just snuggle her up and grab binkies when needed and birth cloths," Siri shares.

When Carson's Today show co-host, Al Roker, asked if the couple could tell what their two-week-old daughter's personality is already, Carson cracked, "She's headed towards professional beer drinking because she burps all the time."

Though in all seriousness, the two noted that Goldie was "chill" and has a very calm demeanor.

"I think she kind of has to be because she's born into this chaos of a family and then this crazy world right now, so she's just going with the flow," Siri says.

Carson also talked about the sweet gesture from their neighbors that brought tears to his wife's eyes. Their neighbors lined the streets and made signs to welcome Goldie home.

"She has been a light not to just out family but our community and neighborhood," Carson says. "Everyone is still anxious and nervous and here comes Goldie and it puts a smile on their face. ... It's a harrowing time to be pregnant and have a child. There are a lot of nervous people around us and she has been a great beacon of hope."

Late last month, Carson praised his wife for giving birth during the coronavirus pandemic. Due to the current health crisis, there are new restrictions on the people allowed in the delivery rooms, meaning Carson could only join his wife during the birth itself.

"I dropped her off at the hospital because the hospitals in and around New York, as you can imagine, have quite new guidelines and she went alone on Wednesday night," he said. "I could only join her for the birth and then I had to leave again, as they are quickly trying to flip these rooms around."

"So her heroism, she's a superstar, she’s a superhero," he continued. "I wake up enamored by her and also the medical staff we dealt with last night. The work that they are doing on the front lines, you don't believe it until you're actually there and can see it."

