Casey Wilson Is a Met(a) Gala Goddess in 'Katy Keene' First Look (Exclusive)

Casey Wilson is turning up the glam on Katy Keene.

The Happy Endings alum drops into the fabulous fashion world of the CW's Riverdale spinoff in the April 30 episode, and only ET has the exclusive first look at her guest appearance.

Wilson appears in the episode as herself.

Katy Keene showrunner Michael Grassi reached out to Wilson, a close friend, when it came time to dream up the ideal guest star for the special Meta Gala hour. Naturally, Wilson was the perfect fit.

“We’re major Casey Wilson fans at Katy Keene, so we’re thrilled to have her for our biggest episode yet -- it’s the week of the Meta Gala (a fictional version of the Met Gala), the most important night in fashion in our world. Casey is playing herself, which is super fun, and Katy is working to finish her dress on time for the event," Grassi exclusively tells ET. "Casey and Lucy Haleare so great together. Their scenes are funny, but also emotional. We think people will be surprised with what’s in store.”

The CW

Katy Keene airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.

