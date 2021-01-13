Celebrities React to Donald Trump Becoming First US President to Be Impeached Twice

Donald Trump was impeached by the House of Representatives on Wednesday, making him the first president to be impeached twice. The historic move came after House representatives said Trump incited the insurrection at the Capitol last week, which left five people dead.

The final vote was 232 to 197, with 10 Republicans joining all 222 Democrats in supporting a single article of impeachment charging the president with "incitement of insurrection," per CBS News. Trump's first impeachment came in December 2019, after pressuring Ukraine to investigate the Biden family.

As news broke of Trump's second impeachment, celebrities and public figures took to social media to comment on the move, which comes a week before President-elect Joe Biden is sworn in as president.

"I didn’t even know you could be impeached twice. I thought it was like dying," Chrissy Teigen tweeted.

Modern Family star Jesse Tyler Ferguson also wrote, "Trump will have the legacy of doing a really great job of getting impeached. Better than any other president. That’s a perfect biggley accomplishment!"

See more reactions from Cardi B, Alyssa Milano and many more:

I been told yaaa pic.twitter.com/FtZYlJKEbe — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 13, 2021

Trump impeached for inciting Capitol riot; FBI knew about siege; Inauguration Fears; COVID explodes https://t.co/qw7sVgbUeP — rolandsmartin (@rolandsmartin) January 13, 2021

Trump can’t even tweet right now 😩 I know he’s losing it — Angela Yee (@angelayee) January 13, 2021

House Impeaches Trump for a second time. Trump has made history as the only president who has been impeached twice. https://t.co/ivx5rvehFQ — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) January 13, 2021

The importance of 10 GOP House members voting to impeach is this: It shows that it’s not about politics, it’s about courage. The truth is there, for those with guts enough to say it and mean it. To the ten with those guts, your country salutes you. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) January 13, 2021