Celebrity Stylist Law Roach Makes His Runway Debut After Announcing Retirement

Law Roach is only a few days into his retirement but he's already making boss moves, like making his debut on the runway. The stylist to the stars -- including Zendaya, Kerry Washington, Issa Rae, and many others -- strutted his stuff among the best of them Wednesday night in Miami. Walking for Hugo Boss, he donned a cream-colored suit from the 2023 spring collection.

The brand captured Roach's moment on the runway, before sharing it on Instagram with the apt caption: "Front and center. Like a true BOSS, #LawRoach walks our Miami Fashion Show with poise, strength, and cool composure #BeYourOwnBOSS."

At that same fashion show, Pamela Anderson also walked the runway, along with Naomi Campbell and Amber Valletta.

It's been a remarkable week for Roach, who in a matter of days went from styling models to becoming a model. On Tuesday, the Legendary judge took to Instagram to announce the shocking retirement.

"My Cup is empty….. thank you to everyone who’ve supported me and my career over the years," he wrote. "Every person that trusted me with their image, I’m so grateful for you all."

"If this business was just about the clothes I would do it for the rest of my life but unfortunately it’s not! The politics, the lies and false narratives finally got me! You win … I’m out," he concluded.

Then, on Wednesday, Roach quashed rumors that his working relationship with Zendaya had come to an end due to his retirement, sharing that the two remain strong. "So y'all really think I'm breaking up with Z," he tweeted to his more than 33,000 followers on Twitter. "[W]e are forever!"