'Celebrity Wheel of Fortune' to Feature Chris Harrison, Jennie Garth and More in 2021

They're spinning right 'round! Everyone's favorite guessing game is getting a star-studded twist. Celebrity Wheel of Fortune is coming to ABC in 2021.

Featuring Pat Sajak and Vanna White, the celebrity installment is going to wow with some big names.

Queer Eye's Karamo Brown, Bachelor Nation host Chris Harrison, and The Price Is Right host Drew Carey will all get a chance to spin the wheel.

And after having to exit Dancing With the Stars early due to a health scare, Jeannie Mai will be back on the screen for an appearance.

Other stars include Yvette Nicole Brown, Nicole Byer, Rachael Leigh Cook, Jennie Garth, Teri Hatcher, Tony Hawk, Robert Herjavec, Leslie Jones, Joel McHale, Maria Menounos, Chrissy Metz, Kevin Nealon, Patton Oswalt, Paul Reubens, Alfonso Ribeiro, Rob Riggle, Sherri Shepherd, Joe Tessitore, Chandra Wilson, and Constance Zimmer.

In December 2019, Sajak revealed that his time on the popular game show would be coming to a close shortly.

"I'm not getting any younger. A couple of years," he said of how much longer he thinks he'll host the show during a Good Morning America interview. "You know what I'm really sensitive about? I'd rather leave a couple years too early than a couple years too late... I don't have a date in mind, but two, three [years], something like that."

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune premieres Thursday, Jan. 7 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.