Celebs React to Donald Trump Testing Positive for COVID-19

Donald Trump took to Twitter on Thursday night, and revealed that he and First Lady Melania Trump have tested positive for COVID-19. Following the announcement, celebs and public figures took to Twitter to weigh in on Trump's claim of having contracted the coronavirus.

Some stars were stunned by the announcement, while others pointed to several instances over the past few months in which Trump flouted safety protocols and undersold the pandemic as a hoax.

A number of commenters, including actress Kristen Johnson, remarked on how some of Trump's recent comments at the first presidential debate on Tuesday have not "aged well." Specifically, remarks he made mocking Joe Biden for his use of a mask.

"I don't wear masks like him. Every time you see him, he's got a mask," Trump said during the debate. "He could be speaking 200 feet away and he shows up with the biggest mask I've ever seen."

Alyssa Milano, one of the most outspoken critics of Trump and his administration -- and someone who contracted COVID-19 and continues to suffer from it's many complications -- showed sympathy for the president in this instance.

"As someone who has had #COVID19 and still suffers from post-covid syndrome, I can honestly say with all that I am that I wouldn’t wish this virus on my worst enemy," she tweeted. "Please wear a mask."

Other celeb commenters used Trump's own past remarks as ammunition to call out what many considered to be an ironic circumstance.

Coronavirus, stand back and stand by — Zack Bornstein (@ZackBornstein) October 2, 2020

You literally disregarded COVID-19 for months. This shit ironic. https://t.co/29LE2whWvZ — SWAGGY C (@SwaggyCTV) October 2, 2020

Proud Boys better STAND BACK.....or else they’ll get Covid too 😭😭😭😭 — Ira Madison III (@ira) October 2, 2020

Remember when Trump said he had taken hydroxychloroquine and that would prevent him from getting the coronavirus?



So do I. — Brian O'Sullivan (@osullivanauthor) October 2, 2020

The debate was a disaster for Trump he needed to change the news cycle but this is a little overboard. — Tom Colicchio (@tomcolicchio) October 2, 2020

Here's how some other celebs and public figures weighed in on the development.

Karen and I send our love and prayers to our dear friends President @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS Melania Trump. We join millions across America praying for their full and swift recovery. God bless you President Trump & our wonderful First Lady Melania. — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) October 2, 2020

Why was he in the hospital a few months back? How will that effect this? https://t.co/6ku1hoLcq6 — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) October 2, 2020

You may want to quarantine until after Christmas, sweetheart. https://t.co/4oNPtqsZPX — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) October 2, 2020

Get ready. Tomorrow they’re gonna go on the offense, say how all the mean liberals are celebrating & Trump’s a victim. Dont let them change the subject. 200,000 Americans are dead because Trump lied about this pandemic. His lies finally endangered his own family. It’s all on him — Alex Hirsch (@_AlexHirsch) October 2, 2020

Trump and his family will receive far better care than any of those who were infected with covid due to his lack of leadership, empathy, understanding of the science, and his willful pushing of misinformation. — John Iadarola (@johniadarola) October 2, 2020

The fact that Trump has been serially lying about his weight, medical checkups and health issues is now not a matter of amusement.



It's a matter of urgent national security about which the American people are in the dark.



These norms matter. Trump's recklessness matters. — David Atkins (@DavidOAtkins) October 2, 2020

I wish the Trumps a fast recovery. But the American people shouldn't let the president off the hook or give him sympathy beyond that.



He has failed to lead on this virus and it has resulted in almost 210k Americans dying.



If COVID ends his campaign, it will be fitting. — Chris D. Jackson (@ChrisDJackson) October 2, 2020

The First Family's diagnosis comes shortly after White House advisor Hope Hicks tested positive for COVID-19 after several days of traveling in close quarters with Trump on Marine One, the president's helicopter.

Trump is now among the estimated 7.5 million Americans who have contracted the coronavirus since March. The pandemic has claimed the lives of over 212,000 Americans to date.