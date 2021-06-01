Celebs React to Georgia Senate Race and Raphael Warnock's Historic Projected Victory

Many celebrities have been following along closely with the Georgia Senate race, and took to Twitter to voice their opinions over the latest developments.

The major news networks, including CNN, ABC News and CBS News, projected early Wednesday that Rev. Raphael Warnock has won one of the two Senate seats in Georgia, over incumbent Sen. Kelly Loeffler. The projected win is historic as the senior pastor of Atlanta's Ebenezer Baptist Church (where Martin Luther King Jr. once served) will become Georgia's first Black senator.

The second race -- between Republican senator David Perdue and Democrat candidate Jon Ossoff -- has not yet been called. Democrats will need to win both seats in order to take control of the U.S. Senate. They will already have control over the White House with the victory of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, as well as the House of Representatives.

Many A-listers slammed Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell -- with Hillary Clinton joking, "Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell."

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) January 6, 2021

Others praised former state House Democratic leader Stacey Abrams in their tweets, including Mark Ruffalo, who called the latter a "real superhero" for "once again saving us all."

"STACEY ABRAMS IS A GODDESS," added Cher.

.@staceyabrams is a real superhero. Once again saving us all. pic.twitter.com/rOEFUM63Hs — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) January 6, 2021

STACEY ABRAMS IS A

GODDESS 🙌🏾🙌🏼 — Cher (@cher) January 6, 2021

Naomi Campbell also weighed in, tweeting, "YES LORD!!! THANK YOU GOD!!! THANK YOU @STACEYABRAMS, YOU ARE A FORCE!!! THANK YOU @fairfightaction and @faircount!!! THANK YOU GEORGIA!!!"

YES LORD!!! THANK YOU GOD!!! THANK YOU @STACEYABRAMS, YOU ARE A FORCE!!! THANK YOU @fairfightaction and @faircount!!! THANK YOU GEORGIA!!! 🍑🙏🏾 https://t.co/xEHzCFIrGJ — Naomi Campbell (@NaomiCampbell) January 6, 2021

See more reactions below:

Whatever the final outcome, thank you to the courageous Democratic voters of Georgia. — AlecBaldwin(HABF) (@AlecBaldwin) January 6, 2021

What this woman has done for her country must never be forgotten. https://t.co/K97tbNoMAM — dan levy (@danjlevy) January 6, 2021

. @staceyabrams had her election stolen from her. She then turned around and delivered Georgia in the general. And then took two senate seats. Booted 🐢 from Majority leader. WHEN THE STATUE GOING UP!? And how many jobs can we give her!? Answer: ALL OF THEM. — Megan Rapinoe (@mPinoe) January 6, 2021

.@StaceyAbrams what do you know about vaccine distribution — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) January 6, 2021

Headed back to work this morning to trigger all the people who would rather half the country doesn’t exist. See ya 11 kids. — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) January 6, 2021

Thank you isn’t enough but THANK YOU @staceyabrams @fairfightaction @NewGAProject @nseufot @BlackVotersMtr @GeorgiaDemocrat and every person on the ground in GA who made this happen. Forever in your debt. ❤️🙏 — billy eichner (@billyeichner) January 6, 2021

Thank you Georgia.

Thank you Black voters.

Thank you Latino voters.

Thank you AAPI voters.



When we vote, we win. 🍊🇺🇸 https://t.co/9aEGZIzHLt — Debra Messing✍🏻 (@DebraMessing) January 6, 2021