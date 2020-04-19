Céline Dion Teams Up With Andrea Bocelli, Lady Gaga and More for 'One World' Special

The One World: Together at Home special couldn't have ended any more beautifully.

Céline Dion teamed up with Andrea Bocelli, Lady Gaga, Lang Lang and John Legend to close out the global event with a powerful surprise performance of "The Prayer."

"I pray you'll be our eyes and watch us where we go. And help us to be wise, in times when we don't know," they sang, collectively. "Let this be our prayer when we lose our way. Lead us to a place, guide us with your grace, to a place where we'll be safe."

Watch highlights from their performance below:

The global event, curated by Gaga, also featured virtual performances by artists like Billie Eilish, Jennifer Lopez, Elton John, Kacey Musgraves, Maluma, Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes and the Rolling Stones.

Feeling inspired? Visit globalcitizen.org/togetherathome to learn what you can do right now (from the comfort of your hope) to help those affected by the coronavirus.