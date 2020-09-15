Chadwick Boseman Laid to Rest Near His Hometown in South Carolina One Week After Death

Chadwick Boseman was laid to rest miles from his Anderson, South Carolina, hometown, ET has learned. Boseman passed away at the age of 43 at his Los Angeles, California, home on Aug. 28.

According to his death certificate, the Black Panther star was buried at Welfare Baptist Church Cemetery in Belton, South Carolina, six days later.

Boseman’s death sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry, with many colleagues and fans unaware that he had been battling cancer.

His death certificate states his immediate cause of death as multi organ failure, and the underlying cause as colon cancer.

It also reveals that Boseman had two operations for his illness -- a colectomy in April 2016 and laparoscopic removal of cancer metastasis in March 2020.

On the same day as Boseman’s burial, his hometown held a screening of Black Panther, where fans wore masks and followed social distancing guidelines while remembering the star. Some attended wearing Black Panther costumes.

Boseman was also honored at a private memorial in Malibu, California, on Sep. 5.

