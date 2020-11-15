Chadwick Boseman Won't Be Digitally Recreated for 'Black Panther' Sequel, Marvel EVP Says

Chadwick Boseman is irreplaceable. The actor tragically died in August at the age of 43 following a quiet battle with colon cancer. He left behind a great legacy, which included starring in the Oscar-winning Black Panther.

With a sequel in the works, Marvel Studios EVP Victoria Alonso told Argentinian outlet Clarin that they have no plans to digitally recreate the late actor.

"No. There’s only one Chadwick and he’s not with us. Our king, unfortunately, has died in real life, not just in fiction, and we are taking time to see how we continue the story and what we do to honor this chapter of what has happened to us that was so unexpected, so painful, so terrible, really," Alonso said in Spanish. "Because Chadwick was not only a wonderful human being every day for the five years that we spent together, but it also seems to me that what he did as the character elevated us as a company, and left his mark in history."

"I know that sometimes two months go by or three months go by in production and you say, well, it was a long time," she continued. "But it is not a long time, we have to think carefully about what we are going to do, and how, and think about how we are going to honor the franchise."

Boseman's death left many of his friends and co-stars in shock and despair. Leticia Wright, who played Shuri in Black Panther, has expressed that a new movie without him would be "strange."

"We’re just still mourning Chad, so it’s not something I even want to think about,” the 27-year-old actress admitted to net-a-porter. "The thought of doing it without him is kinda strange. We’re just grieving at the moment, so it’s trying to find the light in the midst of it."

Many of Boseman's former Marvel co-stars have since paid tribute and honored the actor. Some, including Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Lupita Nyong'o, also attended his memorial.

