Chadwick Boseman's 'Da 5 Bloods' Co-Star Clarke Peters Tearfully Says He Misjudged the Late Actor

One of Chadwick Boseman's co-stars regrets his initial impression of the late actor. Clarke Peters, who stars alongside Boseman in the upcoming Spike Lee film, Da 5 Bloods, tearfully spoke about misjudging the Black Panther star on the set of their film in Thailand.

"I have to say with a little bit of regret that I probably wasn't the most altruistic in that environment, but hindsight teaches us a lot of things," Peters said on Good Morning Britain.

"What I'm addressing is basically my wife asked me what Chadwick was like, you know? And I was really excited to work with him. I said, 'Well, I think he's a little bit precious.' And she said, 'Why?' I said, 'Because he's surrounded by people who are fawning over him. He's got a Chinese practitioner who's massaging his back when he walks off set. He's got a makeup lady who's massaging his feet. His girlfriend is there holding his hand,'" he continued. "And I'm thinking, 'Well, maybe the Black Panther thing went to his head.'"

Peters then got visibly emotional, wiping away tears as he added, "I regret even having those thoughts, because they were really looking out for him."

Boseman on Aug. 28 after a private battle with stage four colon cancer. He was 43.

Looking back, Peters is extremely impressed by Boseman's hard work amid his ongoing health struggles.

"We were in 104-degree weather, running with equipment up to 40 pounds on our backs, going through these scenes and that young man..." he said, before breaking down in tears. "I'm sorry."

Of the upcoming film, Peters said that Boseman's role was very fitting to his real-life persona.

"Chadwick's role is the one that he played in life. He plays the hero. He plays the one who grounds us," he said. "He plays the man who spurred us to go on knowing that we would get to the end and that we would all get home."

In one of Boseman's final tweets, he shared a selfie with The Wire actor, writing, "The beauties of filming. Always wanted to be Wired with this guy. @clarkepeters #da5bloods."

The beauties of filming. Always wanted to be Wired with this guy.@clarkepeters #da5bloods pic.twitter.com/zc3a7KWBFI — Chadwick Boseman (@chadwickboseman) June 27, 2020

For more on Boseman's life and legacy, watch the clip below: