Channing Tatum Shaves His Head As Part Of His Acting 'Ritual'

Channing Tatum is ready for a new chapter. The 40-year-old actor took to Instagram on Monday to reveal the one thing he does after each project.

"There is nothing and I mean nothing as good as finishing the hardest job of my life. And then shaving my head and letting the character go. It’s a bit of a ritual. A freeing of myself," Tatum wrote. "And being free is always my highest intention. And I’m about to be sooooo freee!!!"

This particular buzzcut, which Tatum showed off in a shirtless, black-and-white selfie, came after he finished work on Dog, which is due out next year.

Dog, which was directed by Tatum and Reid Carolin and is due out next year, tells the story of an army ranger and his dog embarking on a road trip along the Pacific Coast Highway to attend a friend's funeral.

"I have so much love in my heart for everyone that was on this journey with me. @dogthefilm and so much love for the people out there in the world that need love right now," he wrote. "Sending it up for all.....right..... now. #freeandjoyful"

Tatum's new 'do comes two months after he declared that he's "finally back" following his 2018 divorce from Jenna Dewan.

"It’s been a long road back. Injuries, life s**t, and just insanity in general," he wrote at the time, captioning a photo of himself shirtless with his abs on display. "Ha, daddy is finally back boooi!!"

"Gonna be a fun next 10-year run," he continued. "To all those that have been there for me and held me down through it all. I love you. I’m gonna make ya proud. Let’s goo."

Watch the video below for more on Tatum's transformation.