Charley Pride Dead: Maren Morris, Dolly Parton and More Country Stars Pay Tribute

Charley Pride, one of the most popular Black country singers of his era, died on Saturday after a battle with COVID-19. He was 86.
The iconic singer became the first Black artist to be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame, as well as the first Black country artist to perform at the Grand Ole Opry. His last public performance was at the CMA Awards in Nashville on Nov. 11, where he sang “Kiss An Angel Good Mornin’” with Jimmie Allen after accepting the CMA Lifetime Achievement Award.
Upon hearing news of his death, many country artists like Maren Morris, Dolly Parton, Luke Combs, and Brad Paisley took to social media to express their condolences.
Morris expressed her condolences and said she hoped his death wasn't "a result of the CMAs being indoors."
"I don’t want to jump to conclusions because no family statement has been made, but if this was a result of the CMAs being indoors, we should all be outraged," she wrote. "Rest in power, Charley."
"F**k this year," she later wrote. Also tweeting, "Your voice. Your humility. The fact that the first time I ever visited the Opry, you were backstage holding court and I was trying not to eavesdrop."
"I’m so heartbroken that one of my dearest and oldest friends, Charley Pride, has passed away. It’s even worse to know that he passed away from COVID-19. What a horrible, horrible virus. Charley, we will always love you," she tweeted. "Rest In Peace. My love and thoughts go out to his family and all of his fans. - Dolly."
Jason Aldean posted a black-and-white photograph of Pride, writing, "Just learning of the passing of another one of our legends in Country Music. I can’t imagine what this man went through as a Black Country Music artist trying to break into this business, but what a career he had. I grew up such a fan of his music and his voice and he will be greatly missed by all of us. RIP Mr. Charley Pride."
