Charli D'amelio Talks Landon Barker Romance and What She Likes Most About Him (Exclusive)

Charli D'Amelio is enjoying her budding romance with Landon Barker. On Monday night, ET spoke with the 18-year-old entertainer at the MLB party by Fanatics, and she briefly addressed her relationship with the 18-year-old musician.

"He's just very sweet," Charli told ET when asked what she likes most about her new beau, before detailing what it's like to have her personal life be made so public. "I think for a long time it was really difficult but now I kind of live life first and think about what people are going to say after."

While Landon was also in attendance at the big party in celebration of MLB All-Star week -- thrown by Michael Rubin, the MLBPA and Fanatics -- the newly minted couple did not walk the red carpet together. Charli posed solo, wearing an orange crop top and matching pencil skirt, while Landon donned an all-black ensemble for the event.

Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Fanatics

A source confirmed news of their relationship to ET in late June, weeks after romance rumors began when they were spotted leaving Landon's dad, Travis Barker's, concert. "Landon and Charli are dating and enjoying each other's company," the source said. "Things are new between them, but they have a lot in common and are having a good time together."

Since then, Landon and Charli have been spotted out together on multiple occasions, with the TikTok star even in attendance as her boyfriend took the stage at Machine Gun Kelly's sold out Madison Square Garden show in late June amid Travis' hospitalization for life-threatening pancreatitis.

Charli -- along with her mom, Heidi, dad, Marc, and sister, Dixie -- later sent Travis flowers while he recovered from the health scare. “Sending healing and positive vibes after such a scary situation you all went through!” the card from the family was signed.

Before her relationship with Landon, Charli dated fellow social media influencer Lil Huddy, aka Chase Hudson, whom she split from in April 2020. Charli addressed the breakup in an Instagram post that read, "Since you guys have watched mine and Chase's relationship from the start, I decided I needed to tell you all that we are no longer together. It hurts me to say this, but we've decided that this is what's best for both of us."

"We are still close friends and I would not change that for anything!" she added. "I truly have so much love for Chase and wish him nothing but the best for him. It makes me happy to see all of the great things he has going for him."