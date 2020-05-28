'Cheaper by the Dozen' Cast Including Hilary Duff Reunite on Instagram

Like so many other ensemble casts from beloved TV shows and movies, the stars of the 2003 family comedy Cheaper by the Dozenhave reunited virtually, for a good cause. However, this time the reunion wasn't just a Zoom chat.

Several stars from the film, including Hilary Duff, Piper Perabo and Bonnie Hunt, to name a few, recreated a few scenes and still shots from the movie, giving fans a look at how much the actors have grown over the past 17 years.

Duff -- who played Lorraine Baker -- recreated the scene in which she's embarrassingly surprised by company while rocking a sweater and green face mask cream, which was one of the movie's most memorable moments.

Meanwhile, Perabo changed things up a bit when recreating her character, wearing an "Elect Women" T-shirt instead of the red top she wore in the movie.

Brent and Shane Kinsman -- the real-life identical twin actors who starred as the family's youngest children, Kyle and Nigel -- also joined in on the fun, along with Alyson Stoner, Kevin G. Schmidt, Jacob Smith, Blake Woodruff, Forrest Landis and Morgan York.

"Surprise! From the Baker family to yours. We are all in this together. ❤️👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 #wearefamily," Duff captioned the video, as did her fellow co-stars who each posted the clip to their own Instagram pages. The reunion itself was organized to raise awareness and money for the charity group No Kid Hungry.

While Hunt made an appearance, two notably absent cast members included Baker family patriarch Steve Martin and Tom Welling, who played their eldest son.

Earlier this month, Duff participated in another cast reunion when she led a special Lizzie McGuire virtual table read.

The Lizzie McGuire cast came together not just to reminisce about the good old years, but for a good cause — to support the charities Frontline Responders, No Kid Hungry, Baby2Baby, Support + Feed, and the L.A. and New York food banks.

