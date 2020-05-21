Cher Celebrates Her 74th Birthday With a Social Distancing Party Outside

Even in quarantine, Cher had a great birthday!

The music icon turned 74 on Wednesday and was treated to a surprise party. Cher took to Twitter to share that she and her crew celebrated outside with masks and gloves and made sure to social distance.

"Hardest part, social distancing," she wrote, adding, "Not easy. Being outside helped."

The "Believe" songstress added that there were a total of 10 people and cake. "Hope we did it right. It's not easy, a million things you're used to doing that you can't do."

Fans, meanwhile, couldn't help but send her birthday messages, with some even throwing Cher their own celebrations at home. A couple of fans shared photos of cakes and cupcakes that they made in her honor.

Earlier in the day, Cher thanked her fans for being "the best." "I can't believe I'm 'so' old and 'still crazy after all these years,'" she tweeted. "I can't find words to thank you for all you've [done] for me."

Cher has cemented herself as one Hollywood's biggest names. With so many accolades and accomplishments, back in 2018, Cher revealed to ET her proudest career moment.

"The Academy Award," the singer said of her 1988 win for Best Actress in Moonstruck. "As [Paul Newman] opened the thing and pulled out the card I went deaf and, when he took a breath, I thought, 'It's not because you don't need a breath to say Cher.' And then when I won it it was one of the most thrilling moments of my life."

