Cheryl Burke Announces She's Cleared to Return to the 'DWTS' Ballroom After COVID Recovery

Cheryl Burke is headed back to the Dancing With the Stars ballroom.

The dancer and her season 30 partner, Cody Rigsby, tested positive for COVID-19 and were forced to perform virtually this week as they recovered. In an Instagram video posted on Wednesday, Burke revealed that she has been cleared to return to the show next week.

"I have been officially cleared. I am back to normal. No more quarantine for me," she began. "Unfortunately, Cody is still in quarantine, but he will be back in Los Angeles starting Friday, which means we can technically dance on both Monday and Tuesday."

Burke continued by expressing how thankful she has been for everyone's well wishes and support.

"You will see us both back in the ballroom," she said, sharing that they have two dances. "We've got lots of work to do."

The Peloton instructor and the pro danced remotely from their separate living rooms to be part of Britney Night. They received the lowest score of the night, receiving an 18 out of 30.

"I thought we killed it! I feel like we accomplished a lot," Burke told ET's Matt Cohen after Monday's show, with Burke adding, "He nailed it, we nailed it, it was perfect, after expressing disappointment with the judges' feedback.

"It was harder than if I was dancing and physically touching my partner, because I could maneuver and manipulate his body if anything were to go wrong," she explained. "And there's also camera angles. There's a lot of times when the director will have a close-up of your face and you won't even know the couple messed up with the footwork."

The two didn't appear live on the Sept. 27 episode of the show, rather judges and fans scored their salsa via rehearsal footage. They earned a score of 24 out of 40, and were able to stave off elimination.

Hear more of what Burke and Rigsby told ET about their latest performance in the video below. Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays and Tuesdays on ABC.