Cheryl Burke Says She Has Won Full Custody of Her and Matthew Lawrence's Dog

Cheryl Burke has a reason to celebrate following her divorce from Matthew Lawrence. On Sunday, the former Dancing With the Stars pro shared that she has full custody of their dog.

"Officially a FULL TIME dog mom… 2023, we’re off to a great start!" the 38-year-old dancer captioned a series of pictures featuring her and the French bulldog, Ysabella.

The news comes after Burke officially ended her three-year marriage to Lawrence in September. Following their split, Burke shared that the couple was in a messy custody battle when it came to their dog.

In October, Burke became emotional as she spoke with ET about all of the drama with her ex.

"It sucks because, for me, it's just cruel," she told ET while almost breaking down in tears. "She's my dog, and it was a gift from my ex, and I hope that this soon, you know, dies down, and he calls it off. Because you're taking, like, my daughter away from me."

In December, Burke celebrated her new chapter and being optimistic about the new year.

"When you see me crying at 11:59 p.m. on NYE don’t think it’s because I’m sad," Burke wrote on a TikTok video of her walking away from the camera. "It’s because I f—king MADE IT through the year that did everything it could to try and break me, and there were a lot of moments when I thought I would but here I AM."

She added, "Ready to move forward, to no longer be defined by my past, and SO ready to start the next chapter of my life. 2023, LET’S SHOW’EM HOW IT’S DONE!"

Both Burke and Lawrence are seemingly moving on with their lives, following their split. Earlier this month, Lawrence and TLC’s Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas took to Instagram to confirm their relationship.

The pair announced their love with a joint video that saw them singing and dancing in matching pajamas, to A-ha's "Take on Me." "#onesiegang #wecute," the singer tagged within the video's caption.

Chilli's rep, Christal Jordan, confirmed to ET that the two have been dating for a few months, and are meeting each other's families.

"Chilli and Matthew are dating and spent Thanksgiving and Christmas in Atlanta, where Matthew met Chilli's family," Jordan said. "I've been with Chilli since 2005 and I've never seen her this in love. She is glowing. They are really cute together."