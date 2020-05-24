Cheyenne Jackson Reveals He's Had Five Hair Transplant Surgeries As He Shows Off Scar

Cheyenne Jackson has decided to come forward about his "horrible secret."

In an emotional Instagram post on Saturday, the actor revealed he's had five hair transplant surgeries over the past 14 years. He said he's been "dreading" the day when people would know about his surgeries, but added that "what I've learned during this pandemic is that sh*t like this just doesn’t matter."

"No, this gnarly scar across my head isn’t from life-saving brain surgery, nor did I narrowly survive a shark attack. It's worse. (At least in Hollywood...)," Jackson wrote alongside a photo showing the scar across the back of his head. "I had hair transplant surgery. 5 of them, to be exact over 14 years."

"My inner monologue is 'Really Cheyenne? With everything that’s going on in the world, you’re CONFESSING that you had hair surgery? Get over yourself.' I get it, but I’m admitting this really, to RELEASE how much shame & anxiety I’ve had about people finding out for years," he continued.

Jackson shared that he started losing his hair at around age 22. His older brother started balding as well, but shaved his hair off. "It was really emotional for me to watch it fall out & I felt less attractive & truly less like myself as the days went on, so I saved up and got my first surgery at 28," he said. "I hid it from everyone. It was painful & expensive but I started to feel better about myself."

"Over the years as my hair kept thinning, I kept secretly getting more procedures & would just pray that no one would find out. Why? Why did I care so much? What does that say about me?" he asked. "Being a vain actor in an industry that rewards beauty, I vowed to keep this my secret forever. I feel SO stupid saying that but it’s my truth. As if someone finding out would somehow negate my talent, or make me less viable or valuable in the world."

Jackson said that at the beginning of every acting job, he'd secretly gather the hair and makeup crew to share his "devastating truth." "They basically said 'ummm...yeah...so?' NO ONE CARED BUT ME!" he confessed.

"I'm sharing because maybe this will inspire someone out there to share a secret they've been hiding, or show a scar that they've been afraid of anyone seeing. Let it go. What I've learned during this pandemic is that sh*t like this just doesn’t matter," the American Horror Story actor added. "I'm trying to teach my kids to accept themselves & to be proud of who they are, & to put value on things that are IMPORTANT & REAL so as their father, the example should start with me. This is that. I'll go first. #ShowYourScars."

Jackson has been married to actor Jason Landau since 2014. They welcomed twins Willow and Ethan in 2016. See more in the video below.