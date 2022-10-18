'Chicago Fire' First Look: Firehouse 51 Gets Into the Halloween Spirit (Exclusive)

It's a fright fest at Chicago Fire! ET has the exclusive first-look photos at the upcoming Halloween episode, airing Wednesday, and it promises to be a spooktacular hour.

In "Haunted House," airing Wednesday, Chief Boden (Eamonn Walker) gets into the holiday spirit when he transforms Firehouse 51 for a Halloween-themed open house.

"Boden and Halloween is a combination we haven’t seen in quite a while. He takes the holiday very seriously and wants to make sure everyone else does too," executive producer/co-showrunner Derek Haas exclusively previews with ET. "Unfortunately, he puts the wrong people in charge of 51’s haunted house. It really made me laugh."

Haas shared that the episode, which includes signature Chicago Fire antics, features one of the best fire rescues the show has ever had.

"The episode has one of the best fires we have done in a while and it takes place at a funeral home, where you can’t tell if the dead bodies are victims or vice versa," he teases, before dropping a classic Haas joke: "No cadavers were hurt in the making of this episode!"

NBC

NBC

As for memorable anecdotes from the set during the making of the hour, Haas theorizes that several cast members may have had a little too much fun filming.

"I’m pretty sure Tony (Tony Ferraris) and Capp (Randy Flagler) took their episode Halloween costumes home so they can wear them on actual Halloween night," he jokes. "All I will say is, 'Be afraid. Be very afraid."

Chicago Fire airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.