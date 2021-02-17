'Chicago P.D.' Sneak Peek: Ruzek and Halstead Go Undercover, But It Gets Ugly Fast (Exclusive)

Chicago P.D. is going undercover.

On Wednesday's episode, titled "Instinct," the team is tasked with taking down a dangerous new drug dealer who is determined to push out the competition after a series of deadly ambushes. But Ruzek’s (Patrick Flueger) informant proves to be a loose cannon that could upset the whole operation.

In ET's exclusive sneak peek, the team gears up for their drug sting with Ruzek and Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer) leading the way. Things are on track when they meet their marks for the exchange, with Burgess (Marina Squerciati) and Atwater (LaRoyce Hawkins) keeping a watchful eye from afar, but Ruzek notices something's off when a silver truck drives by.

When the same truck swings by again, the alarm bells go off in Ruzek's head. And if not for his quick thinking, Ruzek and Halstead would be in even more danger than they find themselves in, as shots ring out in their direction and the cops drag themselves to safety. What the heck is going on?

On a lighter note, Burgess and Atwater share an adorable moment of understanding as they keep watch on Ruzek and Halstead. And it appears Burgess may finally be ready to bring Ruzek in on the surrogate parenting thing as she fosters Makayla.

Squerciati addressed Burgess and Ruzek's roller-coaster relationship, and whether she sees them reconciling romantically in the near future.

"I feel like that's the show -- for Burgess and Ruzek to figure out their problems. Then the show's over for us," she told ET. "I think it's lovely. They have a really incredibly loving, complicated relationship that I think has really strong bones if only they can get over all the bad things that have happened to them."

Chicago P.D. airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on NBC. For more on the series, watch below.

