x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Minneapolis St. Paul News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | Minneapolis, Minnesota | kare11.com

entertainment-tonight

Chinese Laundry Sale: Take Up to 60% Off Sitewide

Chinese Laundry Sale: Take Up to 60% Off Sitewide

The Chinese Laundry sale on their shoe line is offering up to 60% at the brand's summer sale, with no promo code needed.

Chinese Laundry, known for affordable women's shoes inspired by today's fashion trends, will send the shoes for free as shipping on orders of $75 or more is complimentary. 

The Chinese Laundry sale offers deals on a wide variety of high quality sneakers, booties and heels.

Ahead, shop ET Style's favorite picks from the Chinese Laundry shoe sale.

Artist Leather Sandal at 40% Off

Milla Wedge Sandal at 50% Off

Castle Mule at 50% Off

Savana Cork Block Heel Sandal at 40% Off 

 Harlen Knit Sneaker at 50% Off

Zala Wedge Sandal at 43% Off 

Take All Slide Sandal at 50% Off 

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.

RELATED CONTENT: 

Stuart Weitzman Sale: Shop 30% Off Brand New Spring Shoes

Herschel Backpacks, Laptop Sleeves and More Are Up to 60% Off

Revolve: Shop the 20% Flash Sale on Select Dresses, Tops, Activewear and More