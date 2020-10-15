Chip and Joanna Gaines Give a Sneak Peek at Upcoming Magnolia Network Project (Exclusive)

Joanna and Chip Gaines' Magnolia Network is almost here -- and ET has an exclusive sneak peek at just one of the many shows that will be available on the network in 2021.

In the "Road to Launch" video, Chip and Joanna talk with Eduardo Garcia, a Montana-based chef and outdoorsman who lost part of his left arm in an accident that nearly took his life a decade ago.

Since his accident, Eduardo has continued his passion for food and connecting with others through his craft. Now he wants to give others who have experienced transformative life events the platform to share their story, sometimes over a shared love of food, sometimes just having a great conversation.

"The way that you are living life is so inspiring," Joanna tells Eduardo in the clip. "We're excited to see this thing roll out."

In fall 2018, Chip and Joanna announced that they were in the earliest stages of starting their own TV network in partnership with Discovery, Inc., after ending their hit HGTV series, Fixer Upper.

"We're excited to share that we are currently in the early stages of talking with Discovery, Inc. about a lifestyle-focused media network for Magnolia," the couple's rep told ET at the time. "The details surrounding this opportunity remain a work in progress, but together, our hope is to build a different kind of platform for unique, inspiring and family-friendly content."

The couple has been sharing first-looks and introducing people who will be part of their network on their YouTube channel.

Eduardo's pilot joins the growing slate of original programming coming to Magnolia Network in 2021.

