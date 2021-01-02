Chloe Bailey Cries on Instagram Live While Opening Up About Self-Love and Finding Her Confidence

Chloe Bailey broke down in tears on Sunday on Instagram Live while discussing learning how to love herself and dealing with recent negative comments on social media.

In January, the 22-year-old singer got an Instagram account apart from her sister and singing partner, Halle Bailey, and has been getting plenty of attention thanks to her dancing videos. But on Sunday, she addressed the criticism she received from some who deem her videos too sexy.

"It’s really hard for me to think of myself as a sexual being or an attractive being quite frankly," she said after discussing dealing with body issues in the past such as thinking she was "fat." "So, when I see all the uproar about my posts and stuff, I’m a bit confused. Like, I really don’t understand because I’ve never seen myself in that way or in that light. ... I don't post what I post to get attention. I don't need that."

Bailey said that she gets her confidence when she dances and performs. She addressed her happy video over the weekend of her dancing in her underwear.

"For every woman out there, don’t change who you are to make society feel comfortable," she said. "And, I’m telling myself that’s not what I’m going to do. Even when I posted the video yesterday, I posted it because I was saging and doing Palo Santo and I was like, ‘Let’s spread positive vibes.'"

“I didn’t even really notice you guys were talking about my a** because I was like, ‘OK, I’m just walking in from one seconds, two seconds,'" she continued. "And I feel like I’ve shown my a** more than I have with that like if you look at our performance videos, the last performance we had in December."

Bailey cried while talking about the journey she's been on when it comes to self-confidence, acknowledging that she felt "insecure" for a long time.

"With my songwriting and producing, I feel so badass and I get the same feeling when I dance in my room, when I just own who I am and my body," she said. "And for so long, I used to think I was, like, fat, and like, I used to hate my stretch marks and my cellulite. But it's like now, I really love who I am."

ET spoke with both Bailey and her sister last month, and she talked about their three GRAMMY nominations this year.

"It means the entire world to my sister and I because we just love creating together and it really just bonds our sisterhood, so we're just creating really for fun and for ourselves," she noted. "And to know that other people appreciate what we create in our living room and in our garage just by having fun and experimenting, it truly means a lot to us and I can't wait to do that more together and just continue to put out music."

"I'm hoping and praying that we win a GRAMMY this year," she continued. "We'll have to see what happens, but regardless, I'm really proud of my sister and I'm proud of myself too because we learned how to make the best out of this moment in the whole pandemic and it's scary and it's sad. And as heartbreaking as it is, we wanted to sing and bring hope to people and love and light through singing and performing, so I'm really happy with what the year brought for us musically."