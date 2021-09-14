Chlöe Bailey Reveals She Injured Her Shoulder During VMAs Performance (Exclusive)

Chlöe Bailey has been busy this week! After giving a show-stopping performance at Sunday's MTV Video Music Awards, the 23-year-old singer hit the Met Gala red carpet on Monday with her sister and collaborator, Halle Bailey.

Staying true to the American fashion theme, the duo turned heads in stunning Rodarte outfits, with Chlöe wearing an ethereal white gown and Halle in a pink getup that would be perfect for any figure skater.

"We're so happy to be repping other sisters tonight," Chlöe told ET's Rachel Smith of being invited to the exclusive soiree.

Halle added of their Met Gala debut, "This is so exciting. We get to do this together. It's our first one."

As for what the sisters were looking forward to at the event, Halle admitted that she was just thrilled to people watch. "Just seeing everyone's dresses and gowns, it's so exciting," the 21-year-old Chlöe x Halle singer mused.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

It's been a week of firsts for Chlöe, who made her solo debut at the VMAs, performing "Have Mercy" and showcasing her impressive vocal range and dance moves.

After taking the stage, Chlöe was quickly compared to her mentor, Beyoncé, and revealed to ET that she suffered a minor injury.

"I hurt my shoulder from [the performance]," she shared before brushing it off. "But I'm really happy."

Check out Chlöe's incredible debut performance at the VMAs below.