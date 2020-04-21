Chris Cornell's Daughter Toni Beautifully Covers His Song 'Hunger Strike'

Chris Cornell's daughter, Toni, delivered a beautiful tribute to his legacy over the weekend.

In support of MusiCares' COVID-19 relief fund event on Sunday, the 15-year-old shared a video of herself performing Temple of the Dog's "Hunger Strike." The song, which was composed and sung by Cornell, was the supergroup's biggest hit. Cornell, also known for his work with Soundgarden, died by suicide in 2017. He was 52.

"Sitting in my dad's home studio during this crazy time makes me miss him even more. Music is the greatest healer and the most powerful way to bring people together especially during tragedy," Toni wrote on Instagram. "If my dad were here, I know he would have been the first to donate his time and effort."

"Thank you for including me, I am honored to be part of this and to help spread love through music," she continued. "On behalf of the Chris and Vicky Cornell Foundation we are donating $50,000 to @MusiCares for its Covid relief efforts. This is for you daddy and all your fans who have helped lift us up and who continue to keep the music alive. I love you daddy. #musicares #covidrelief."

Toni has been following in Cornell's musical footsteps. Last September, she released her first original song, "Far Away Places," which features production from her late father.

Toni wrote the song when she was just 12 years old. Then she recorded it at her dad's home studio in Miami, Florida, in February 2017, just three months before his tragic death.

