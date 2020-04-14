Chris Cuomo Says He's 'Sick of Being Sick' Amid Struggle With Coronavirus

Chris Cuomo is giving viewers a health update. While the Cuomo Prime Time host says he's feeling better, the lingering symptoms of COVID-19 are still wearing him down.

The journalist joined fellow CNN anchor Dr. Sanjay Gupta during Monday's episode of the news show, and said that he is "a metaphor for the country" in regards to his current battle with the coronavirus.

"I'm ready to get out of the basement. I'm sick of being sick. I've had it. I want to get back to work. But I'm not ready," said Cuomo. "I don't have a plan to be ready. That's where we are right now."

Cuomo -- who spent the majority of Monday's episode arguing against plans being discussed by the Trump Administration to end social distancing mandates -- said that he's on the mend, but he's still plagued by the illness and "scared" by how long it's taking to get healthy.

"It frustrates me because I can't get out of this basement. I still have this low-grade fever. I can't shake it," he shared. "I know everybody tells me it's gradual, it takes time... But it is maddening to have this little stupid fever."

That being said, Cuomo admitted that other symptoms are improving. "The body aches are better," he shared. "My breathing is better, it's getting stronger."

Although he also warned about the psychological and mental impact the illness could have, which he feels not enough people are talking about when discussing COVID-19.

"This virus creates emotional illness and creates psychological illness. I'm telling you. It is in my head. Not just figuratively, in terms of messing with you because you're sick for a long time. It's causing people depression. It's creating brain fog. It's creating edginess in people," Cuomo shared. "I'm experiencing that. It messes with your head, this virus. I don't know where it leads you afterwards."

The 49-year-old journalist -- who tested positive for the coronavirus two weeks ago, and has been self-quarantined in his basement while still doing his show -- made sure to acknowledge his privilege and luck when it comes to his own recovery journey.

"I've got means, a wife killing herself to take care of me and my family, I've got every box checked. My job is secure as far as I know. Imagine when you have none of those things," Cuomo shared. "It is really important for us to stay connected with what's going on."

He also thanked his colleague for his support, advice and guidance during his frightening illness.

"Not everybody has the good fortune that I do, to have Sanjay on speed dial," Cuomo said. "You are a gift. Thank you for helping me get through this."

Check out the video below to hear more from the TV journalist about how bad things got during the worst of his illness.