Chris Cuomo Says He's Still 'Not 100 Percent' Recovered After Battle With COVID-19

Chris Cuomo says he's still not back to normal after fighting off the coronavirus. While he's tested negative for COVID-19 after a lengthy battle with the disease, the CNN newsman revealed on Tuesday's Cuomo Prime Time that he's not fully recovered from the battle itself.

Speaking with fellow CNN anchor Dr. Sanjay Gupta, Cuomo lamented the fact that the virus has impacted so many people in a myriad of unexpected and unpredictable ways -- including himself.

"People who've been through this have strange tales to tell and not a lot of great answers from doctors [in regard] to weird stuff in their blood work," Cuomo shared. "I'm not back to where I was before I had the virus but I can work. I can hang out. I can engage with my family."

Cuomo said he's also going to "be able to do plasma donations" -- and said he'd like to document that process for a segment on the show, in case people are interested in how it works.

"But I'm not 100 percent," he continued. "There is funky stuff in my blood work, that doctors say is what they see in people who have had COVID. So it freaks me out a little bit."

However, Cuomo added that "commiserate is a word for a reason," and that "people like to suffer together."

"So as long as there are other people who have the same kind of funky blood work, I'll just keep taking it one day at a time," he said. "And, as relevant, I am always telling people about the experience."

Cuomo first revealed that he'd tested positive for COVID-19 on March 31, and subsequently self-isolated in the family's basement in an effort to protect his wife and their kids.

During his battle with the illness -- which included feverish hallucinations and intense pain -- Cuomo continued to host his show from the basement and kept fans regularly updated about his condition.

Eventually, his wife, Cristina Cuomo, and their 14-year-old son, Mario, also contracted the disease. However, all three have subsequently recovered and tested negative. Cuomo has made a point of detailing and documenting his own struggle with the ailment, and has had Gupta on hand to help him with medical advise throughout his experience.

See the video below for more on Cuomo's battle with the coronavirus.