Chris Cuomo Shows Off Dance Moves With His Daughter in Hilarious TikTok Video

Chris Cuomo is making sure to enjoy life and time with his family after his lengthy battle with COVID-19.

The CNN newsman showed off some of his dance moves in a fun, goofy TikTok video his 17-year-old daughter, Bella, posted to the platform last Wednesday.

Cuomo seemingly video-bombed his daughter while she danced to a viral TikTok mashup of Kesha‘s "Cannibal," Megan Thee Stallion's "Savage" and Rhianna's "What’s My Name."

After Bella began the dance, the Cuomo Prime Time star sauntered in from out of frame and busted some grade-A dad moves while Bella did her best to not be blocked (to no avail).

From random kicking to somewhat arrhythmic shoulder shaking and a little snapping thrown in for good measure, Cuomo checked all the boxes when it came to hilariously embarrassing his daughter in the way only parents can.

The cute post comes just a few weeks after Bella's dad, her mom, Cristina Cuomo, and 14-year-old brother, Mario, recovered after battling the coronavirus.

According to the CNN anchor, Bella stepped up and took her place as the head of the household while her parents were in quarantine -- looking after her brother and their youngest sibling, 10-year-old Carolina.

