Chris Daughtry Says He Feels 'Guilt' Following Deaths of His Stepdaughter and Mother

Chris Daughtry is opening up about the difficult past few months following the death of his stepdaughter, Hannah Price, who died by suicide in November. The 42-year-old singer appeared on Thursday's episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show and shared an emotional update on how he and his wife, Deanna, are doing after the devastating loss.

"I lost my mom to cancer, and then exactly one week later I lost my daughter to suicide," Daughtry told Clarkson, noting that this all happened right before he was set to go on tour, which he ultimately postponed.

"I think the hardest thing that I found -- because I dealt with both very differently, processed both losses very differently -- I think the common denominator in both is the guilt," Daughtry continued. "The, 'I wish I would have said this, I wish I would have done this, I wish I would have called more.' ...So those moments of guilt are the hardest because you can't do anything about it and there is always going to be reminders of what you could've done or whatever."

"I tend to beat myself up a lot over it," he added. "But it's been a very healing time in our house, and we dealt with it in a very healthy way."

In January, Hannah's family confirmed in a statement to ET that her official cause of death was "suicide by hanging while under the influence of narcotics."

"From a young age, Hannah struggled with mental illness and was in and out of therapy and treatment centers," the family shared. "As Hannah got older, she struggled to find her footing and began using drugs and often found herself in abusive relationships. Just months after losing her biological father to suicide, Hannah was the victim of a crime and was shot in the face. We did everything we could to support her and get her the help she needed to recover from these tragedies and get her life back on track. We had just recently made plans with Hannah for her to seek further treatment and move closer to the family."

The statement concluded: "Hannah was a generous and loving person who wanted more for herself and others. She will forever be in the hearts and minds of those of us who love her. We ask for continued privacy at this time while we grieve."

Daughtry penned a lengthy tribute to Hannah following her death. "I am still processing the last 24 hours. I am absolutely devastated and heartbroken," he wrote on Instagram. "I just recently lost my mother to cancer but I was blessed with the chance to say goodbye and I was processing it privately."

"We never got to say goodbye to our precious Hannah and it’s another huge hit to our family," he continued. "Thank you all for your kind words and condolences. They are truly felt and appreciated. I am now taking time be present with my family as we attempt to heal from this devastating loss. Hannah, I love you. I miss you. I wish I could hold you. This hurts so deeply."

Daughtry and his wife, who wed in 2000, share 11-year-old twins Adalynn Rose and Noah James. Along with the twins and Hannah, Deanna is also the mother of 23-year-old son Griffin from a previous relationship.

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).