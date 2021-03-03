Chris Harrison Says He 'Made A Mistake' Defending Rachael Kirkconnell in 'GMA' Interview Sneak Peek

Chris Harrison is owning up to his mistakes amid his recent controversy.

Ahead of the Bachelor host's interview with Michael Strahan on Good Morning America,ABC released the first sneak peek. In the 10-second clip, Strahan asks Harrison why he defended the racism accusations against Rachael Kirkconnell last month.

"It was a mistake," Harrison responds. "I made a mistake. I am an imperfect man. I made a mistake and I own that."

During a Feb. 9 interview with former Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay, the 49-year-old TV personality defended the Bachelor contestant's past racist actions and encouraged people to offer her "grace." He later apologized for "wrongly speaking in a manner that perpetuates racism."

Harrison announced on Feb. 13, in his second apology, that he'd be taking time off and would not be hosting the After the Final Rose special with this year's Bachelor, Matt James, and James' final pick.

Harrison, meanwhile, was replaced by former NFL player and TV personality Emmanuel Acho, who will host the special on March 15.

A source told ET, "Chris and his team are concerned about this ordeal and the changes occurring. They are trying to figure out his next move."

