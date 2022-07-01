Chris Hemsworth Shares His Kids' Reaction to Being on 'Thor: Love and Thunder' Set (Exclusive)

Chris Hemsworth's kids aren't impressed by his fame. ET's Cassie DiLaura spoke to the 38-year-old Thor: Love and Thunder star, and the actor revealed his kids' reaction to being on the set of the upcoming Marvel flick. Hemsworth and his wife, Elsa Pataky, share three kids, 10-year-old India, and 8-year-old twins, Sasha and Tristan.

"I guess it's just normal for them," the dad of three said of being on set. "They come on set and they get excited for a couple of minutes and then they realize it's a pretty boring process."

India, along with one of Hemsworth's twin boys, didn't just watch the action from the sidelines, though, rather they make cameos in the flick.

In a recent interview with entertainment reporter Kevin McCarthy, Hemsworth revealed his kids' involvement, sharing that one of his boys plays a young version of Thor in the film, while India "plays the character of Love."

"It's really cool," Hemsworth said. "They really wanted to be in it."

Despite the Hemsworth kids' appearance in the latest Thor flick, their dad's Marvel character doesn't even rank as their favorite superhero.

"I think Wonder Woman's their favorite character, it's definitely my boys' favorite character," Hemsworth told ET. "My daughter, I don't know. We'll see."

Even so, Hemsworth is thrilled to have wrapped the project and be heading home to spend more time with his little ones.

"I've been overseas working... and so I just wanna be home now with the kids and just hang out and do the usual drop off, pick up, weekends, and sports and all that sort of fun stuff that the kids are involved in at the moment," he said.

Before he can relax with his family, though, Hemsworth is busy promoting Thor: Love and Thunder ahead of its July 8 release.

"It's one of the craziest things, if not the craziest thing, he's ever made," Hemsworth told ET of Waititi. "I think it's the most insane thing I've been a part of. It's wacky, it's wild, it's fun, just like Thor: Ragnarok was. But we now have a beautiful love story at the center of it, some new armor, some new outfits."

Making the flick was such fun that the actors posed quite a challenge for the director.

"I think most of the film the biggest challenge for Taika was sifting through the breaks and the comedic improvisations that went south and kind of piece it together," Hemsworth admitted. "It just gives the whole set a different energy. Everything that you then see on screen is a byproduct of that environment. Taika does that, he orchestrates a wacky set and then gives you a wacky film."

Ahead of the film's release, Hemsworth is looking back at his time playing the iconic Marvel character.

"It's obviously shaped my career," he said of playing Thor. "... It's been really interesting looking back recently and thinking about my time playing this character and how the character evolved, and also I was evolving, and learning, and maturing."

Stepping into the role, he said, "is like hanging out with an old friend."

He added, "It's your second skin or a close relative that you haven't seen in for a while, every time I step on the set as that character."

As for if it's the last time he'll play that role, Hemsworth admitted that he's unsure either way.

"Each time I've done it I sort of thought, 'OK, I don't know what else I could say as this character. Thanks for having me.' And then something else just comes up, a new script or a new director, and has given me a different idea and perspective on it," he said. "I'm open to anything. I'm so thankful to have done so many and so proud of this film. If I'm lucky enough to do more, then great, if not it's fantastic. I'm thankful either way."

Thor: Love and Thunder will hit theaters July 8.