Chris Lane and Wife Lauren Bushnell Reveal Sex of Baby No. 2

Chris Lane and his wife, Lauren Bushnell, are having another boy!

The Bachelor alum took to Instagram on Monday and revealed that she and the "I Don't Know About You" singer will be adding another son to the brood. They're already parents to 1-year-old Dutton, whom they welcomed in June 2021.

"We can’t wait to meet you baby BOY 💙💙💙," Bushnell captioned the adorable post with three photos of the family. In two of the photos, Bushnell offers fans a glimpse of her growing belly. In another photo, baby Dutton's got his hands on a college baseball bat that also happens to match his outfit.

Lane and Bushnell announced back in June that they were expecting their second child. She's due in October. ET was with Lane and his pal, Lauren Alaina, on the set of their music video for their rendition of the '70s classic "Dancin' in the Moonlight," and Lane opened up about embracing fatherhood.

"Being a first-time dad, I didn't know what to expect," the 37-year-old country crooner told ET back in June. "But it's definitely a love I've never experienced before. He's almost 11 months old. I definitely aged 10 years in the last 11 months."

Lane said he's also bonded with Dutton over one of his big loves -- music.

"At home, I do play the guitar a lot and all we have to do is say, 'Dutton, can you sing?' And obviously he's not making words, but he starts using his voice and it's the sweetest thing I've ever seen," Lane gushed.

Back in February, Lane spoke with ET and emotionally admitted he never wanted to have kids or get married, until Bushnell walked into his life.

"I never wanted kids," Lane shared. "I honestly never wanted to get married. None of that."

Enter Bushnell.

"I feel like when you meet somebody that makes you want to change your mindset and then makes you want that ...," said Lane as he trailed off before revealing something he's kept to himself for nearly a year. "Actually, the day [Dutton] was born, and I haven't told anybody this, but I cried my eyes out, because I felt like I was praying, just, 'Lord, thank you so much for not listening to me for all those years that I said I never wanted that.' I wouldn't have known what I was missing out on and it's truly the best thing in the world."