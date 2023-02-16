Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger Make Rare Red Carpet Appearance at Super Nintendo World Celebration

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger made a rare appearance at Universal Studios' Super Nintendo World Celebration on Wednesday, their first red carpet together since 2019.

Pratt and Schwarzenegger were all smiles as they arrived at the event commemorating the grand opening of Universal's newest attraction.

Pratt stars as Mario in the upcoming The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

The couple held hands for photos and Pratt flashed a peace sign at the cameras before heading into the event. Their last red carpet was also in Los Angeles, celebrating the Avengers: Endgame premiere in April 2019.

Though the couple stays off red carpets, they're not shy about their love for one another. Most recently, Pratt wished Schwarzenegger a happy birthday in December 2022.

Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt arrive for the premiere of 'Avengers: Endgame' on April 22, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

"Join me in wishing my sweet Katherine a Happy Birthday," he wrote on Instagram. "The kids and I are grateful to have you. You’re such a blessing to everyone around you. We love you!"

This month, Schwarzenegger told ET that she loves to watch Pratt as a father. "He's an incredible dad... it's very special," she said.

The couple shares two children -- Lyla, 2, and Eloise, 8 months. Pratt also has a 10-year-old son, Jack, from his previous marriage.