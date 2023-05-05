Chris Pratt Explains Why ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Cast Got Emotional During Comic-Con 2022 Panel (Exclusive)

A beautiful and bittersweet farewell! Chris Pratt and his fellow Guardians of the Galaxy family got a bit choked up during their appearance at San Diego Comic-Con 2022, and the Star-Lord actor opened up about wrapping up the series.

Pratt spoke with ET's Matt Cohen on Saturday following the panel discussion for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in Hall H at San Diego Comic-Con, and he reflected on why the trailer reveal proved to be such a powerful experience for himself, director James Gunn, and his fellow co-stars.

"Well, all great things come to an end, and I think we built a really extraordinary family over the past 10 years," Pratt shared. "I know that term gets hackneyed, but it's true, man. We've been through a ton, and it just feels good [to be here together]."

"And it's really cool to do something and then sit back and see if for the first time and go, 'Oh my God, that looks amazing! I can't believe we did that!'" Pratt said of the teaser that premiered at the event. "We're also just grateful that James directed all three movies, and we're just lucky. I'm feeling a lot."

Looking back at the legacy of the film series, which has been one of the most beloved elements within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Pratt reflected on a message he shared with his co-stars after completing filming.

"I remember at the end of Guardians, on my last day, I gave a little speech to our crew and our cast, and I said, like, 'The extraordinary thing is our name is on this thing, and it will be alive longer than we will. One day, we'll be buried and gone but our names, our faces, our contributions to this piece of art will still be out there,'" he shared. "That's really profound, as an idea. I'm not really sure we can fully grasp that."

"What I end up saying goodbye to, when I'm saying goodbye, is not the destination -- not the thing we're leaving for everyone to see -- but the journey of getting there," Pratt continued. "That journey is over, and to me that's really the extraordinary part of it. At least on the ones where you really liked doing it! Some of 'em, the journey sucks and the destination is great!"

"But that's not the vibe with us," he added. "It's been really fun. And that's why you're seeing people get emotional, because it's almost too good to be true, and it's sad."

Fans will get a chance to get emotional themselves when Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 rockets into theaters May 5, 2023.

