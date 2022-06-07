Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle to Co-Headline Comedy Show in London

Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle are joining forces for a stand-up show at O2 Arena in London later this year. According to multiple reports, Rock and Chappelle are set to co-headline on Sept. 3.

So far, that show is the only U.K. performance scheduled. The news of the gig comes just over a month after Chappelle was attacked and tackled onstage at the Hollywood Bowl as part of the Netflix Is a Joke Festival.

According to police, the man in question was armed with a replica gun and a knife blade. Police confirmed to ET that the suspect -- identified as 23-year-old Isaiah Lee -- was detained, booked on $30,000 bail and initially charged with assault with a deadly weapon. The charge was later reduced to a misdemeanor, though Lee was later charged with attempted murder over a past stabbing incident.

After the incident, an eyewitness explained to ET that Rock, who was in attendance, and Chappelle quickly hugged while security was taking the attacker offstage. At the time, Rock had a microphone in his hand and provided some comedic relief after going up to Chappelle and asking him, "Was that Will Smith?" -- a reference to being slapped by the Oscar winner during the 2022 Oscars after making a joke about wife Jada Pinkett Smith's shaved head.

During a recent episode of Red Table Talk, Pinkett Smith made a plea for Rock and Smith to reconcile. But a source told ET that Rock is paying no attention to Jada's "plea."

"He's not concerned with the Smiths at the moment," the source said. "He's touring and he's preparing for a comedy special."

The source added that Rock is the most genuine person ever, that nothing he does is calculated or phony, he is not caught up in the Hollywood scene, and he is focusing on himself.