Chris Rock and Lake Bell Spotted Out Together on Multiple Outings In Los Angeles

Chris Rock and Lake Bell were spotted out together on several occasions over the Fourth of July weekend. On Friday night, the 57-year-old comedian and the 43-year-old actress were snapped enjoying each other’s company while they dined at celeb hotspot Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, California.

For the outing, Rock wore a white shirt with white pants and brown shoes, while Bell sported a black cropped top and black jeans. An eyewitness also tells ET that the two were seen holding hands.

A few days later, the pair was spotted out together again. In a photo obtained by TMZ, Rock and Bell had a casual brunch at Coast in Santa Monica on Sunday, and both looked relaxed during the meal.

This weekend’s outings come after Rock and Bell were spotted in St. Louis, Missouri, watching a Cardinals baseball game from the box seats on June 13.

ET has reached out to Bell and Rock's reps for comment on their recent outings.

Bell’s time with Rock follows her split from Scott Campbell. In 2020, the two shared statements on their Instagram accounts, announcing their divorce after seven years of marriage.

"After 9 years together, 7 years married, 2 sparkling children... Scott and I are ending our marriage but continuing our loving family," Bell's statement read at the time. "With respect and thoughtful guidance, we will continue to be parental comrades in arms and best friends for all of our days."

Campbell’s statement read, "Now we find ourselves ending our marriage and transitioning the love and friendship we've always had into a new chapter," he wrote in part. "All the feelings are felt. And I have invincible confidence in us as parental warriors and as best friends for all our days."

Bell and Campbell are parents of two children, Nova, 7, and Ozgood, 5.

As for Rock, he was married to Malaak Compton-Rock from 1996 to 2016. The pair are parents to Lola, 20, and Zahra, 18. Following his marriage, Rock was also romantically linked to Megalyn Echikunwok in 2020.