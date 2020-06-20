Chris Soules Joins Victoria Fuller in Her Hometown: See the Pic

Chris Soules and Victoria Fuller are getting cozy. After months of romance rumors and seemingly quarantining together, the pair posed for their first photo together. The former Bachelor and Fuller were photographed and featured on the Leaping Lizard Cafe & Bakery's Instagram on Saturday, after visiting the Virginia Beach cafe.

In the pic, Fuller, wearing a mint jean two-piece set, hugs Soules, who's dressed in a light-blue button up and jeans.

"Loved having the cutest Bachelor couple join us for lunch today! Thanks for coming🌹 @vlfuller @souleschris," the business captioned their pic.

Just last month, Bachelor nation was convinced there was something going on between the two and that they were quarantining together. While inspecting Fuller's photos on her Instagram, fans noticed that her background resembled Soules' Iowa home.

Chris Harrison told ET last month that the apparent romance was "out of the blue" -- but that ddidn't mean they didn't have a lot in common.

"Apparently there's more and more evidence building to this relationship," Harrison told ET's Lauren Zima. "Nobody saw it coming... but great. I guess he slid into her DMs -- is that how that works? I don't know, but good on them. I hope they're happy and I hope she's driving tractors around, flipping up the soybeans and all that good stuff. That's great."

Fans know Fuller from Peter Weber's season of The Bachelor. She came in third place, and had her fair share of drama on the show.

Soules starred on season 19 of The Bachelor in 2015. He got engaged on the show to Whitney Bischoff, though they broke up soon after, in May of that year. The Dancing With the Stars alum had since taken a break from the spotlight, but made headlines in 2017 after he was arrested and charged with leaving the scene of a fatal car crash. In August 2019, he pleaded guilty to leaving the scene of an accident. His penalty was two years' probation.

For more on Soules, watch below.