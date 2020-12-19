Chrishell Stause Calls Out 'Ridiculous' Theories About Her and Keo Motsepe's Relationship

Chrishell Stause is calling out "ridiculous" theories about her new relationship with Keo Motsepe.

The couple recently enjoyed a nice vacation to Mexico, with the Selling Sunset star posting a photo of the two at a resort on Friday. In the pic, Chrishell rocks a hot pink bikini, while Keo wears blue swimming trunks.

"If you love love, feel free to leave your beautiful positivity below. If you are insane & tied up in ridiculous conspiracy theories that were never, and have never had any truth to them, by all means let your crazy flag fly! Ha! Entertaining either way 😜🚩😉😘XO," she captioned the shot, without going into detail.

Many famous friends like Kaitlyn Bristowe, Jason Tartick, Tarek El Moussa, Jojo Fletcher, Monica Aldama and Chrishell's Selling Sunset co-star Mary Fitzgerald, among others, commented how happy they were for the new couple.

A source tells ET, "Keo is in this for the long haul. He is head over heels in love with Chrishell," adding that his friends "want him to pump the brakes a little."

Chrishell and Keo just went public with their new relationship on Dec. 2. Prior to sharing the news, Chrishell was involved in rumors regarding her DWTS partner Gleb Savchenko's split from his now-estranged wife Elena Samodanova, who accused him of "ongoing infidelity." Chrishell and Gleb both shot down romance rumors between the two, and insisted they were just friends.

Chrishell and Keo were just on vacation with Gleb and his new lady, Cassie Scerbo. The couple stayed at Le Blanc Spa Resort in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. An eyewitness tells ET Chrishell, Keo, Cassie and Gleb relaxed and pampered themselves during their vacation.

"They rented a private cabana and spent the day relaxing in the sun and they also got pedicures," the eyewitness says, adding, "Gleb and Cassie were laying on the PDA big time! They couldn’t keep their hands off each other."

A second source, meanwhile, tells ET that Gleb and Cassie are the real deal. Earlier this week, ET reported that the pair have been dating for a few weeks now.

All four posted snaps from their sunny vacation on their Instagrams.

