Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Go Glam at the 2021 Tony Awards - Plus More Standout Looks!

Broadway is back, and it's bringing it's flair for fashion! The stylish 2021 Tony Awards show brought out some of showbusiness' biggest names for the black tie affair, and was a perfect date night opportunity for Chrissy Teigen and John Legend.

The cute couple hit the red carpet at the Winter Garden Theater in New York City on Sunday, dressed to the nines. Teigen sparkled in a silver, glimmering off-the-shoulder gown by Ulyana Sergeenko, featuring a plunging neckline and sheer front, which she paired with pink, ruffled sleeves and a matching pink clutch.

Legend -- who performed at this year's ceremony -- looked classically dapper in a traditional, chic black tuxedo, with a black bowtie and patent leather black loafers.

The model and cookbook author celebrated the big night and her stunning ensemble on Instagram, sharing a selfie from inside the event, which she captioned, "BroaDDway, hunny!!!!"

The Tony Awards carpet also saw some super stylish looks from some of the night's honored guessed, who dressed up to celebrate the return of Broadway and live theater.

Here's a look at some of the other big star styles of the night!

Tom Hiddleston

Jake Gyllenhaal

Mary Louise Parker

Andrew Garfield

Jon Batiste

Beanie Feldstein

Anika Noni Rose

Kristin Chenoweth

Josh Groban and Bernadette Peters

Check out the full list of 2021 Tony Award Winners here!