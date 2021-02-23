Chrissy Teigen Asks President Biden to Unfollow Her on Twitter and Reacts When He Does

With great power comes great responsibility, and Chrissy Teigen didn't feel 100 percent ready for it. The 35-year-old model and cookbook author previously asked for and received a Twitter follow from President Joe Biden directly after his inauguration last month.

But on Tuesday she politely tweeted, asking the POTUS to unfollow her for the sake of her Twitter.

"I have tweeted a handful of times since my treasured @POTUS following. In order for me to flourish as me, I must ask you to please lord unfollow me. I love you!!! It’s not you it’s me!!!!" Teigen wrote.

I have tweeted a handful of times since my treasured @POTUS following. In order for me to flourish as me, I must ask you to please lord unfollow me. I love you!!! It’s not you it’s me!!!! — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 23, 2021

One hour later, Teigen let out a string of expletives after the @POTUS account unfollowed her, writing, "b**ch f**k s**t suck the d I am FREE!!!!!!!!!!!!"

John Legend's wife has previously been candid about the stress of having such a high-powered follower.

Right after she received her follow on Jan. 20, Teigen wrote, "I should prob never tweet again."

I should prob never tweet again — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 21, 2021

She later added, "A miracle if my potus follow lasts the full four years."

A miracle if my potus follow lasts the full four years — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 21, 2021

Teigen was and is the only celebrity President Biden has followed on the official @POTUS account thus far. The follow came after Teigen specifically requested it, writing, "Hello @joebiden I have been blocked by the president for four years can I get a follow plz."

Teigen was in Washington, D.C. for Biden's inauguration after Legend performed for the event.

