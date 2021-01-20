Chrissy Teigen Claps Back at Criticism Over Her Traveling for Joe Biden's Inauguration

Chrissy Teigen refuses to back down as negative commenters continue to criticize her actions. The 35-year-old cookbook author and model is currently in Washington D.C. with husband John Legend ahead of his televised performance during the Celebrating America special in honor of Joe Biden's Inauguration Day.

As she shared photos and videos of her visit, she received some backlash due to the heightened security in Washington D.C. Crowds will not be allowed at Wednesday's inauguration ceremony due to both security concerns and the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"For f**ks sake why are you guys always always mad at me. All I wanna do is make you happy or at least leave you with a neutral feeling of indifference," Teigen replied to one commenter, who criticized Teigen and Legend for bringing their whole family to D.C. when "no one can move about the city."

for fucks sake why are you guys always always mad at me, all I wanna do is make you happy or at least leave you with a neutral feeling of indifference https://t.co/C8Rse2dxCO — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 20, 2021

After she posted a photo of her and Legend's 2-year-old son, Miles, "happy packing for inauguration," another commenter wrote "D.C. residents aren't very 'happy' right now and can't even 'happy pack' their cars to drive to the grocery store because of the military state the city is in."

Teigen replied to the comment, writing, "This is not my fault but I’m sorry you’re frustrated. I just like to share what we are up to and whatnot."

this is not my fault but I’m sorry you’re frustrated. I just like to share what we are up to and whatnot https://t.co/bgvtjMu5IC — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 20, 2021

Despite these negative commenters, Teigen remained determined to appreciate her time in D.C., posing with military servicemen and women and sharing funny videos of herself reporting from her hotel window.

hello @joebiden I have been blocked by the president for four years can I get a follow plz — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 20, 2021

Though she's had her fair share of haters online, Teigen was interested in one special follower. On Wednesday, as Donald Trump left the White House for the final time, she tweeted, "Hello @joebiden, I have been blocked by the president for four years. Can I get a follow plz?"

For more on what to expect from Inauguration Day, watch the clip below.