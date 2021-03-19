Chrissy Teigen Debuts New Finger Tattoos: See the Ink!

Chrissy Teigen has some brand-new body art! The 35-year-old model and cookbook author took to Instagram to show off her new finger tattoos.

"Please don’t tell me this means something in Morse code, I just like dots (💞 @winterstone )," Teigen captioned the black-and-white pic of her ink.

The mother of two's new tattoos feature a series of delicate tiny dots on her right hand. The ink was done by Los Angeles-based artist, Daniel Winter, a.k.a. Winterstone.

Winterstone revealed Teigen got the new ink on Wednesday night, writing, "Always fun always and full of laughs at these sessions!"

Teigen is known for her tiny tattoos. Earlier this year, she got her husband, John Legend's, song lyrics tattooed in thin script down her spine.