Chrissy Teigen Explains Why She Left Twitter

Chrissy Teigen is sharing her reasons for deleting her Twitter account. One day after getting off the social media platform, the 35-year-old model took to Instagram to reveal her reasons for departing.

"It’s true!" she wrote alongside a screenshot of her deleted Twitter account. "The platform no longer serves me as positively as it does negatively, so with that I bid you adieu."

Teigen noted that her decision to leave the platform "is absolutely NOT Twitter's fault" and praised the site for the work the do to fight against cyber bullying.

"I believe they do all they can to combat relentless bullying, any honestly, it’s not the bullying!! You guys have no idea how much they’ve reached out and worked with my team and me personally," she wrote. "It’s not the platform. It’s not the 'bullying'. And it’s not the trolls. The trolls I can deal with, although it weighs on you. It’s just me."

Amid her departure, Teigen said she has to work "to come to terms with the fact some people aren’t gonna like me."

"I hate letting people down or upsetting people and I feel like I just did it over and over and over," she wrote. "Someone can’t read that they disappointed you in some way every single day, all day without physically absorbing that energy. I can feel it in my bones."

Teigen ended her post by speaking directly to QAnon supporters, some of whom have bullied her on the platform before.

"To the Q anon people who think I’m in Guantanamo Bay right now, lol," she wrote. "I saw 'Q: into the storm' and saw what I’m working with here. And I, lol, I no longer care. Don’t flatter yourselves."

When Teigen announced her Twitter departure on Wednesday, she said that her followers on the platform, on which she had more than 13 million, have been her "world" for a decade.

"I honestly owe so much to this world we have created here. I truly consider so many of you my actual friends," she wrote. "But it’s time for me to say goodbye. This no longer serves me as positively as it serves me negatively, and I think that’s the right time to call something."

"My life goal is to make people happy. The pain I feel when I don’t is too much for me. I’ve always been portrayed as the strong clap back girl but I’m just not," she continued. "My desire to be liked and fear of pissing people off has made me somebody you didn’t sign up for, and a different human than I started out here as! Live well, tweeters. Please know all I ever cared about was you!!!"

Teigen added that she wants people to "know and never forget that your words matter."

"No matter what you see, what that person portrays, or your intention. For years I have taken so many small, 2-follower count punches that at this point, I am honestly deeply bruised," she wrote. "One thing I haven’t learned is how to block out the negativity... But I love you guys and I cherish our time together, I truly do. I also hate you."