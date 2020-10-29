Chrissy Teigen Feels 'So Honored' After Hillary Clinton Shares Her Essay on Pregnancy Loss

Chrissy Teigen received a number of supportive messages after sharing an essay about her tragic pregnancy loss. However, there was one person's encouraging words that were extra special -- and that was Hillary Clinton. The former secretary of state retweeted Teigen's emotional post about losing her third child.

"Thank you, @chrissyteigen, for your bravery and grace in starting a hard conversation to help other families heal alongside yours," Clinton wrote.

The Cravings cookbook author couldn't hold back her excitement, posting how "honored" she was to get Clinton's support.

"I’m so honored @hillaryclinton. You have dedicated your life to fighting for women’s and children’s health, so to have you share my piece about my experience means the absolute world to me. Wow. Wow," Teigen replied.

She also posted a video of herself "crying" after Clinton delivered a speech at Glamour event.

Gabrielle Union, Mindy Kaling, America Ferrera and many more celebrities thanked Teigen for sharing her experience.

In her essay, Teigen -- who had been documenting her pregnancy with fans on social media -- explained that her doctors had diagnosed her with partial placenta abruption, which is when the placenta separates from the wall of the uterus before birth. When this happens, the baby may not get enough oxygen and nutrients in the womb. This can also cause serious bleeding, which Teigen also experienced.

After doctors appointments and blood transfusions, Teigen and husband John Legend lost their third baby, a son they had named Jack.

"We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough," she wrote on Instagram last month.

Teigen had stayed off social media for weeks after her pregnancy loss, with Legend sending his wife sweet messages during and after his Billboard Music Awards performance.

